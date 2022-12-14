© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian" (Encore)

Published December 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
Aired on Wednesday, December 14th.

"Jovin uses a combination of intuition and established guidelines to demonstrate that there's almost always more than one correct answer to questions of communication. Along the way, she shares funny anecdotes...." -- Publishers Weekly

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) What if you set up a table on a New York City sidewalk with a dictionary and a few other books on it...along with a sign reading GRAMMAR TABLE? Our guest, a longtime lover of language and syntax, did so. And she got a LOT of visitors. So, then she set up that same table, at various times, in about 45 states nationwide. Our guest is Ellen Jovin, a co-founder of Syntaxis, which is a communication-skills training consultancy. Her book, which she tells us about, is "Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian." Per a starred review in Kirkus, it's "a delightful, educative journey through some prickly regions of English grammar.... Jovin positions herself, convincingly, as not just a linguistic, but an emotional counselor, fostering healthy communication rather than judgement."

