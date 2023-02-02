"A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in October.) Our guest is Timothy Paul Bowman, an Associate Professor of History and Chair of the Department of History at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. He joins us to discuss his book, "You Will Never Be One of Us: A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism." Bowman's work profiles a young man named Wayne Woodward, who in 1975 was a popular English teacher at a junior high school in Hereford, Texas, and who was fired from his job for founding a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). More broadly, this book digs into the cultural/social/political changes that were happening in the US at the time -- changes that had in many ways taken root in the 1960s, in both rural and urban settings, all across the country.