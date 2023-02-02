© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism" (Encore)

Published February 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST
book-texas.jpg
Aired on Thursday, February 2nd.

"[This book] expands and often upends existing histories by locating the early culture wars not in coastal campuses and think tanks but in Hereford, a small town in the Texas Panhandle." -- Jason Mellard, author of "Progressive Country"

(Note: This interview first aired back in October.) Our guest is Timothy Paul Bowman, an Associate Professor of History and Chair of the Department of History at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. He joins us to discuss his book, "You Will Never Be One of Us: A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism." Bowman's work profiles a young man named Wayne Woodward, who in 1975 was a popular English teacher at a junior high school in Hereford, Texas, and who was fired from his job for founding a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). More broadly, this book digs into the cultural/social/political changes that were happening in the US at the time -- changes that had in many ways taken root in the 1960s, in both rural and urban settings, all across the country.

Tags
StudioTulsa American HistoryTexasTexas PoliticsConservative PoliticsHistorical ResearchRural LifeLiberal PoliticsCivil LibertieseducationTeachingThe SixtiesProgressive CausesGOPRepublicansPopular CultureAmerican CultureCowboy CultureCulture WarsAmerican SouthwestThe American South (Southern History)American WestFree SpeechPolitical Science
Related Content
Load More