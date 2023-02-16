© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
"An African Family in Search of America along Route 66" (Encore)

Published February 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
Aired on Thursday, February 16th.

Traveling from Illinois to California, the author and his family learned about the USA via historical landmarks, quirky roadside attractions, and countless colorful characters.

(Note: This interview first aired back in November.) Our guest is Brennen Matthews, a journalist and writer who is originally from Kenya and now based in Toronto. He's also the editor of ROUTE, a leading Route 66 and Americana magazine. Matthews joins us to talk about his book, which is a memoir/history/travelogue hybrid that looks back on the first time he and his family traveled the Mother Road. It's a journey Matthews has made many times since then, of course, and it's always exciting; in this canid, reflective book, he explores the international allure of -- as well as the endless fascination with -- this quintessentially American highway.

