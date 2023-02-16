"An African Family in Search of America along Route 66" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in November.) Our guest is Brennen Matthews, a journalist and writer who is originally from Kenya and now based in Toronto. He's also the editor of ROUTE, a leading Route 66 and Americana magazine. Matthews joins us to talk about his book, which is a memoir/history/travelogue hybrid that looks back on the first time he and his family traveled the Mother Road. It's a journey Matthews has made many times since then, of course, and it's always exciting; in this canid, reflective book, he explores the international allure of -- as well as the endless fascination with -- this quintessentially American highway.