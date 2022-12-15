© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Eating Up Route 66: Foodways on America's Mother Road"

Published December 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
baker-book.jpg
Aired on Thursday, December 15th.

Here's an engrossing, foodie-friendly road trip along Route 66...with plenty of stops at diners, supper clubs, and roadside stands; this book also describes how and why such venues came and went over the years...and even offers kitchen-tested recipes from various historic eateries along the way.

Our guest is T. Lindsay Baker, a retired professor of Industrial History at Tarleton State University, in Stephenville, Texas; he's also the author of "A Field Guide to American Windmills" and "North American Windmill Manufacturers' Trade Literature: A Descriptive Guide." He joins us to discuss his newest book, which is just out from the University of Oklahoma Press, "Eating Up Route 66." As was noted of this book by Susan Croce Kelly (the author of "Father of Route 66: The Story of Cy Avery"): "Baker offers Route 66 fans a chance to savor recipes from the Mother Road and experience (or re-experience) the flavor and texture of the road itself -- from the topography and climate as it winds through the southwestern and midwestern United States to the often-eccentric people who spent their lives and earned their livings at the highway's edge."

Tags
StudioTulsa Route 66American HistoryPopular CultureAmerican CultureTravel / TourismTravel WritingHistorical ResearchOklahoma HistoryUS Highway SystemAmerican SouthwestCaliforniaArizonaMissouriIllinoisCooking and CuisineCookbooksChefs and Restaurantssmall businessesAutomobilesRoadsNonfiction
