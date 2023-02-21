© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Brain Energy" (Encore)

Published February 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST
Aired on Monday, February 20th.

"[This] book will guide you to understand why metabolism and mitochondria are fundamental to keeping your brain healthy." -- Dr. Ana C. Andreazza, professor of pharmacology and psychiatry at the University of Toronto

(Note: This program first aired last year.) We're now undergoing a worldwide mental health crisis; across the board, mental illnesses are clearly on the rise. But what causes mental illness? And why are mental health problems so hard to treat? On this edition of STMM, we discuss a book that might well change how the medical establishment understands, defines, and treats mental health. Our guest is Dr. Christopher M. Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist and researcher working at the crossroads of metabolism and mental health. His book is titled "Brain Energy."

