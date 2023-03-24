TU's next Presidential Lecture will be given by writer Anthony Doerr, winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Anthony Doerr, the celebrated author who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1973. His popular books include the story collections "The Shell Collector" and "Memory Wall" as well as the novels "About Grace," "All the Light We Cannot See," "Cloud Cuckoo Land" (the last of which was a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award). We spoke with Mr. Doerr when "Cloud Cuckoo Land" had just been published; his upcoming free-to-the-public lecture here at TU will take place in the Reynolds Center. (Details are posted at this link.) The University of Tulsa’s Presidential Lecture Series is presented annually, with well-known, always-captivating speakers discussing a wide range of topics and ideas. The series is sponsored by the Darcy O'Brien Endowed Chair and TU's McFarlin Fellows, and it is supported by the University's Office of the Provost.