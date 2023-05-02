ST presents Museum Confidential: A newly opened show at Philbrook displays rare books and prints

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we share another episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is now in its 7th season. This time out, MC is spotlighting the work that archivists and librarians do in MuseumLand: caretaking, cataloging, researching, locating, documenting, preserving, updating, etc. Our guest is Saige Blanchard, the Library and Collection Information Specialist at Philbrook Museum of Art. She also tells us about the "Printmaking" show that just recently opened at Philbrook.