StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A newly opened show at Philbrook displays rare books and prints

Published May 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
Printmaking-Detail.jpeg
Aired on Tuesday, May 2nd.

"Printmaking: Art and the Written Word" reveals several centuries of European history; the materials in this exhibit reflect spirituality, culture, and academic thought from the Reformation up to the time of the Italian courts.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we share another episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is now in its 7th season. This time out, MC is spotlighting the work that archivists and librarians do in MuseumLand: caretaking, cataloging, researching, locating, documenting, preserving, updating, etc. Our guest is Saige Blanchard, the Library and Collection Information Specialist at Philbrook Museum of Art. She also tells us about the "Printmaking" show that just recently opened at Philbrook.

