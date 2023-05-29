© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Dr. Christopher Palmer's "Brain Energy" (Encore)

Published May 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, May 29th.

"[This] book will guide you to understand why metabolism and mitochondria are fundamental to keeping your brain healthy." -- Dr. Ana C. Andreazza, professor of pharmacology and psychiatry at the University of Toronto

(Note: This program first aired last year.) We're now undergoing a worldwide mental health crisis; across the board, mental illnesses are clearly on the rise. But what causes mental illness? And why are mental health problems so hard to treat? On this episode of STMM, we discuss a book that might well change how the medical establishment understands, defines, and treats mental health. Our guest is Dr. Christopher M. Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist and researcher working at the crossroads of metabolism and mental health. His book is "Brain Energy."

