"Period. End of Sentence.: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in June.) When the documentary film "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar in 2019, the film's co-producer, Melissa Berton, said in her acceptance speech: "A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education." Now comes a book that follows-up on that goundbreaking movie, a far-reaching work that outlines the challenges confronting those who menstruate worldwide and the solutions being offered by a new generation of body-positive activists and innovators. Our guest is the author of this work, Anita Diamant. As was noted in this starred review in Booklist: "This [book] is a barn-burner of cultural analysis that never strays from the preventable suffering at its core. A life-improving title that should be made as widely available as possible."