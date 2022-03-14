© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Beethoven's Trios in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published March 14, 2022
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Classical Tulsa
/

As Chamber Music Tulsa presents all seven of Ludwig van Beethoven's numbered piano trios in two concerts with the German ATOS Trio March 25 and 27, get to know these groundbreaking works in our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less podcast with Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Find out about the three trios that the hotheaded young composer published over his teacher's objections, the one that borrows a popular tune from the streets of Vienna, the pair that have almost nothing in common, and the one that ended his performing career altogether in these five bite-sized introductions:

Just getting started: Beethoven's Three Opus 1 Piano Trios

A catchy tune: Beethoven's "Gassenhauer" Trio, Op. 11

Spooky intensity: Beethoven's "Ghost" Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1

A brief respite: Beethoven's Piano Trio Op. 70, No. 2

End of an era: Beethoven's "Archduke" Piano Trio, Op. 97

Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman
