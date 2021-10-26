-
In a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requested that the White House declare an "Act of God," a legal maneuver…
-
Oil Market Turmoil Likely To Have Economic Repercussions On Both State And Local LevelsFormer Tulsa mayor Dewey F. Bartlett Jr. has seen a lot over his…
-
On this edition of ST, we offer a discussion with Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett. Mayor Bartlett is running for re-election to a third term as our city's…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we present the second in our two-part series of interviews with the candidates appearing on the ballot for Mayor in the…
-
The candidates for mayor will debate the issues on today's StudioTulsa program. Recorded before the Tulsa Kiwanis yesterday, former Mayor Kathy Taylor…
-
Winging his way over the Pacific this morning is Mayor Bartlett. He is headed for an economic development stop in Japan. He expects to also lobby some…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett is slated to deliver his state of the city address this week to update area leaders on the city's potential…
-
From our studio, Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett was a guest on NPR's Morning Edition program. The mayor and Morning Edition national host Steve Inskeep…
-
It is back to the drawing board on West Bank River Development. Mayor Bartlett says with the city rejecting all of the bids for the development of the…