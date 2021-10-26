-
After some delays, Greenwood Rising, a history center dedicated to educating visitors on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, had its grand opening for the…
-
Yesterday marked the opening of the Greenwood Rising History Center. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission earmarked $20 million for the project, and…
-
We're pleased to speak once again with the University of Michigan-based historian and bestselling author, Scott Ellsworth, whose books include "The Secret…
-
A local historian gave a lesson to the Tulsa Regional Chamber about the history of Greenwood this morning.Hannibal Johnson is the chair of the education…
-
Recording artist John Legend will perform at ONEOK Field as part of a nationally televised remembrance ceremony marking the centennial anniversary of the…
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Oklahoma were noticeably impacted by two unique circumstances Monday."Every year, usually ... they have the marching…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma began a centennial remembrance Friday of a once-thriving African American neighborhood in Tulsa decimated by deadly white…
-
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has received a $1 million grant toward the Greenwood Rising commemorative center from Bank of America.A…
-
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission hosted a groundbreaking on Firday for the long-awaited Greenwood Rising History Center.Tracy Gibbs, a…
-
A history center being built by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has a new home.After talks to build the Greenwood Rising History Center…