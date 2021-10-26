-
Public health officials are keeping an eye on the percent of tests coming back positive for flu. Dr. David Kendrick is the CEO of MyHealth Access Network,…
-
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…
-
Tulsa Public Schools and the Oklahoma Caring Van will be providing free flu shots for children at two Tulsa school sites.Children ages 2 through 18 are…
-
Calling it as much about protecting your community as yourself, especially as flu season arrives during a global pandemic, Tulsa Public Schools…
-
Our guest on this edition of ST Medical Monday is Dr. Jonathan M. Berman, who tells us about his important new book. That book is "Anti-vaxxers: How to…
-
As our current pandemic continues, we hear from historian John M. Barry, who wrote one of the definitive accounts of the worst American pandemic, the…
-
Public health officials in Tulsa -- and everywhere else, of course -- are now monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus,…
-
PandemicThursday, January 18, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. | Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.KWGS Public Radio 89.5 | Listen LiveProfessor John Oxford, one of…