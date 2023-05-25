Maia Kobabe, the celebrated author/illustrator and LGBTQ+ advocate, will speak soon at TU's Switchyard Festival

On this edition of ST, we welcome Maia Kobabe, who wrote and illustrated the 2019 graphic memoir, "Gender Queer." This award-winning and popular autobiography -- widely celebrated and also widely banned -- documents Kobabe's journey from adolescence to adulthood. In doing so, it depicts the author's personal (and ultimately cathartic) exploration of gender identity, sexuality, and individual truth. Please note that Kobabe will soon speak here in Tulsa as part of TU's first-ever Switchyard Festival, which is a wide-ranging symposium of music, literature, and ideas running from May 30th to June 4th. Kobabe will speak on May 31st at 7pm; more information on this event is posted here.