There is a crackdown on speeders in construction zones this month. The Tulsa Police Department Mingo Valley Traffic Unit is concentrating on drivers…
As a decision nears the end of the line, the move to block the sale of state owned rail tracks between Tulsa and Oklahoma City rolls along. The latest to…
Any commuters who use westbound I-244 to access US-169: be sure to plan extra travel time.Starting today, you’ll need to take I-44 instead of I-244 at the…
A $ 2.7-million project is getting underway on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The Highway 51 overpass decking at Pittsburg Avenue will be replaced.The…