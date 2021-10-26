-
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to disqualify two members of the state pardon and parole board for the…
There’s been a recent uptick in parole revocations in Oklahoma.The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board had 14 such cases last month."In March 2020, after…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is again asking the state Supreme Court to remove two members of the Pardon and Parole Board from the case of…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County judge has agreed to convene a grand jury to investigate potential wrongdoing by the state’s Pardon and Parole…
Oct. 28 could be the date for Oklahoma’s first execution in years. 60-year-old John Marion Grant is the first of seven men in line to be executed. Grant…
A former Tulsa police officer convicted of armed robbery in 2013 may have his 35-year prison sentence reduced. Former District Judge Tom Gillert sentenced…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has set tentative dates for clemency hearings for high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones and…
Pardon And Parole Board Can't Act On Its Own To Reconsider Majority Of Cases That Ended In Tie VotesThe Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday learned what it can do in dozens of cases from December through March that ended in denials because of tie…
Death-row inmate Julius Jones’ stage two commutation hearing will take place under new rules to give the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board additional time…