"Foodways on America's Mother Road" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is T. Lindsay Baker, a retired professor of Industrial History at Tarleton State University, in Stephenville, Texas; he's also the author of "A Field Guide to American Windmills" and "North American Windmill Manufacturers' Trade Literature: A Descriptive Guide." He joins us to discuss his newest book, "Eating Up Route 66." As was noted of this book by Susan Croce Kelly (the author of "Father of Route 66: The Story of Cy Avery"): "Baker offers Route 66 fans a chance to savor recipes from the Mother Road and experience (or re-experience) the flavor and texture of the road itself -- from the topography and climate as it winds through the southwestern and midwestern United States to the often-eccentric people who spent their lives and earned their livings at the highway's edge."