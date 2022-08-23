Results for Oklahoma's 2022 Primary Runoff Election

The results for the 2022 primary runoff election are in.

Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats. He’s slated to face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy, and Independent Ray Woods in the general election in November.

Josh Breecheen won the Republican primary runoff in a bid for Markwayne Mullin’s seat in congress.

In the democratic primary, Madison Horn defeated Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger. She will face Senator James Lankford in the fall. Todd Russ beat Clark Jolley for state treasurer by nearly 10%.

Ryan Walters won the election for state superintendent of public instruction, beating April Grace by 8%. Leslie Osborn is set to be the new commissioner of labor after she beat Sean Roberts.

Kelly Dunkerly won the seat for Tulsa County commissioner of District No. 3 over Bob Jack with 60% of votes. In Tulsa, Incumbent Vanessa Hall Harper will remain city councilor for District 1.

In District 2, incumbent Jeannie Cue won by 73% of the vote. Incumbent Crista Patrick will remain city councilor for District 3. In District 4, Kara Joy McKee’s seat will be taken over by Laura Bellis.

For district 5, Incumbent Mykey Arthrell won by 44% of the vote. The seat for district 6 will be determined in a runoff election in November. A runoff election will also determine if Lori Dector Wright or Ken Reddick will be taking over District 7.

In district 8, Phil Lakin beat Scott Houston by over 40%. Jayme Fowler took the lead over two candidates and won nearly 60% of the vote.

All three city charter amendments have passed.