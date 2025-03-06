© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa struggles with shelter space during frigid weather, coordinators warn

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:29 PM CST
A man is served at John 3:16 Mission.
John 3:16 Mission
/
Courtesy
A man is served at John 3:16 Mission.

Tulsa’s homelessness advisor says the past two winter storms point to the need for an emergency shelter in the city.

The Salvation Army, Tulsa Day Center, John 3:16 Mission, Youth Services, Family Promise and Tulsa County are able to accommodate 605 people, according to data from Housing Solutions Tulsa. People in need of shelter exceeded capacity in the Jan. 5-11 winter weather event by 779 and Feb. 17-22 by 852, a presentation to Tulsa city councilors Wednesday showed.

One Hope Rose Bowl and Tulsa Dream Center were used for overflow, said Housing Solutions Director Mark Smith.

“When severe weather comes, we typically need an additional 500 beds, but this year, we had even greater demand,” said Smith.

City Advisor of Homelessness Emily Hall said the spike during the two winter storms points to the urgency to get an emergency shelter operational.

“What we run into right now is we have to look at the weather, the temperatures, can we pull partners together and lift up shelters for a very short period of time?” Hall said.

A residential care center in Tulsa with 55 apartments located off Mohawk Park Drive and East 39th Street was supposed to open late last year. The opening was delayed due to reported construction delays.

A city spokesperson said the center is expected to open this spring.
Tags
Local & Regional Affordable housingHomelessness
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
