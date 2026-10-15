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TU president shares significant staff reduction, financial plans in university-wide announcement

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM CDT
University of Tulsa President Stacy Leeds speaks at a conference.
Angel Ford
Tulsa Regional Chamber president Mike Neal, University of Tulsa president Stacy Leeds and Mayor Monroe Nichols sit at a table in the Lortan Performance Center as Leeds announces an over 50% cut in undergraduate tuition. The cut will go into effect fall 2027.

University President Stacy Leeds sent an email to staff, faculty and students Wednesday detailing TU’s workforce has been reduced by nearly 9%. Leeds says affected employees have been contacted and the university doesn’t intend to fill vacancies.

Leeds also said she is trying to reduce duplication and increase efficiency. Leeds further detailed the projection is for the university to have a positive cash flow for the first time since fiscal year 2021. However, as of now, the university still remains in short-term debt of more than $90 million.

Going forward, TU plans to increase overall enrollment to 10,000 students in the next decade. Currently, the student population hovers near 4,000. A university spokesperson declined further comment at this time.

In August, TU cut its undergraduate tuition from $54,000 to $25,000.

Note: The University of Tulsa owns the broadcast licensing for KWGS, but exercises no editorial control over our news.
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Local & Regional The University of Tulsa
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith