TU president shares significant staff reduction, financial plans in university-wide announcement

University President Stacy Leeds sent an email to staff, faculty and students Wednesday detailing TU’s workforce has been reduced by nearly 9%. Leeds says affected employees have been contacted and the university doesn’t intend to fill vacancies.

Leeds also said she is trying to reduce duplication and increase efficiency. Leeds further detailed the projection is for the university to have a positive cash flow for the first time since fiscal year 2021. However, as of now, the university still remains in short-term debt of more than $90 million.

Going forward, TU plans to increase overall enrollment to 10,000 students in the next decade. Currently, the student population hovers near 4,000. A university spokesperson declined further comment at this time.

In August, TU cut its undergraduate tuition from $54,000 to $25,000.

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