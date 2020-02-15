© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Podcast

Year of the Woman

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published February 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST
oct._2018_newsletter_museum_confidential.png

    The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving American women the right to vote. Last fall, the Baltimore Museum of Art announced a bold initiative, which was inspired by the fact that only 4% of the museum's 95,000 artworks have been created by women. Throughout this year, every artwork the museum purchases will have been created by a woman artist. On this episode, we travel to Baltimore for a chat with BMA Director, Christopher Bedford.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

 
 
 
 

Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
See stories by Meghann Ray
