MW10: Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor in 10 Minutes or Less

We think of Maurice Ravel as the quintessential French composer, but many of his works reflected his Spanish Basque heritage – and perhaps none more than his only composition for piano, violin, and cello: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Neave Trio perform this piece live as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on April 22.