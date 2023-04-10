© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Tulsa logo
Classical Tulsa

MW10: Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Max Oppenheimer/Classical Tulsa
/

We think of Maurice Ravel as the quintessential French composer, but many of his works reflected his Spanish Basque heritage – and perhaps none more than his only composition for piano, violin, and cello: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Neave Trio perform this piece live as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on April 22.

Tags
Classical Tulsa Classical MusicClassical TulsaChamber MusicChamber Music TulsaMW10PodcastJason HeilmanMasterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman