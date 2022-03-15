Communication, of course, refers to not just what we say, but how we say it. Indeed, the words we choose to use (or choose not to use) are only part of what communication is about. Many other factors are important, too, such as body language; facial expressions; vocal inflection; how we move our hands, eyes, or heads as we're speaking or listening; and so forth. Our guest has written an engaging book about all the various signals, or cures, that we employ in this manner, and about how these cues can either greatly enhance what we're trying to say or greatly undermine it. Our guest is Vanessa Van Edwards, a speaker and researcher whose prvious book (a bestseller) was "Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People." She tells us about her new book, "Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication."