Next week, TU's Presidential Lecture Series welcomes David E. Sanger

We're talking about the situation in Ukraine on today's ST with one of the nation's leading geopolitical analysts. Our guest is David E. Sanger, the longtime national security correspondent for The New York Times who also teaches at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. As part of the University of Tulsa's Presidential Lecture Series, Sanger will deliver a free-to-the-public talk next week here on the TU campus. (The talk begins at 7:30pm on Tuesday the 22nd in the Reynolds Center, located at 3208 East 8th Street; more information on this event, which is sponsored by the Darcy O'Brien Endowed Chair, is posted here.) A frequent guest on Face the Nation, PBS, NPR, and CNN, Sanger is also the author of "The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age," which first appeared in 2018 and was the basis for an acclaimed HBO documentary.

