"The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Still Taken Less Seriously Than Men, and What We Can Do About It"

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, March 17th.

"Well-written and illuminating.... [This book] has some excellent comebacks, statistics, and arguments for the rest of us to use against the office sexists, or to understand better the gap that harms even very successful women." -- Financial Times

Our guest is Mary Ann Sieghart, who spent 20 years as assistant editor and columnist at The Times of London, writing popular pieces on politics, economics, feminism, parenthood, and life in general. She's also presented many programs on BBC Radio 4 and is now a Visiting Professor at King's College London. She tells us about her new book, which is "The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Still Taken Less Seriously Than Men, and What We Can Do About It." Sieghart employs a great deal of data from a variety of disciplines -- including psychology, sociology, political science, and business -- and moreover talks to various pioneering, power-wielding women in order to show how gender bias routinely intersects with race and class biases. Per the Irish Independent: "Sieghart writes with empathy, clarity, and passion.... [Her] book is enormously authoritative, knitting together academic studies with interviews of leading public figures."

