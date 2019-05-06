Abraham Foxman, National Director Emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, to Speak in Tulsa Soon

The 22nd Annual Yom HaShoah, which is a yearly Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration, will happen in Tulsa on Monday the 6th at Temple Israel (located at 2004 E. 22nd Place). The event begins at 7pm and is free to the public. This year's gathering, co-presented by the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education and the Tulsa City-County Library, is titled "Survival in the Shadows: Hidden Children of the Holocaust." Our guest on ST is the keynote speaker for this gathering: Abraham H. Foxman is a world-renowned leader in the fight against anti-Semitism, hate, and discrimination, and he is National Director Emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League. Mr. Foxman -- who was born in Poland in 1940, saved from the Holocaust (and hidden away for four years) by his nursemaid, and arrived in America in 1950 with his parents -- retired from the ADL in 2015, having served 50 years with the organization. He tells us his story on today's program.