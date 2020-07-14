Related Program: 
"The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People, and the Future"

  Aired on Tuesday, July 14th.
Our guest is Zach St. George, a science reporter who has written for The Atlantic, Scientific American, and Outside, among other publications. He joins us to discuss his new book, "The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People, and the Future." The book offers an up-close examination of forest migration, and moreover presents a sort of "group portrait" of the people studying the forests of the past, those protecting the forests of the present, and those planting the forests of the future. It blends science reporting and travel writing in order to focus on five representative tree species: giant sequoia, ash, black spruce, Florida torreya, and Monterey pine. 

DAVID GREENE, HOST: