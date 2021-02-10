Local Elections: Fothergill Wins Tulsa County Treasurer Race, Barba Takes TPS Board Seat

Freezing temperatures didn't stop thousands of Green Country residents from voting in local elections on Tuesday.

In Tulsa County, John Fothergill was elected treasurer over Francis Hart III with 71% of the vote. Fothergill has been Tulsa County treasurer on an acting basis since Dennis Semler's retirement in September after 25 years in the position.

Judith Barba won a three-candidate race for Tulsa Public Schools Board District 2 with 53% of the vote. The top two candidates would have gone to an April runoff if no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The Black Wall Street Times reported Barba — who is from Jalisco, Mexico, and moved to Tulsa five years ago — is the first first-generation immigrant elected to the TPS Board.

Barba's TPS district includes Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah and Springdale elementary schools; Carver and Rogers College middle schools; and Rogers College and Booker T. Washington high schools.

Jenks voters overwhelmingly approved two school district bond propositions totaling $16.1 million. The bonds will pay for things like a phase two expansion at the Freshman Academy, baseball and softball facility improvements, updates at the performing arts center, and technology for the entire district.

The Owasso Public Schools Board election will go to a runoff between the top two candidates: Stephanie Ruttman with 31% of the vote and Rick Lang with 24%.

With 63% of the vote, Alvin Fruga won the election for the Owasso City Council Ward 2 seat current Councilor Chris Kelley decided not to run for.

In a three-candidate race for a Collinsville Public Schools Board seat, Ryan Flannary captured 64% of the vote and unseated incumbent Tim Reed.