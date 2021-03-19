Muscogee (Creek) Nation Opens Expo Square COVID Vaccination Clinic To All Oklahoma Adults

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health announced Friday any Oklahoman 18 or older is welcome at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

The 4,000-dose, drive-thru clinic will be March 26 and 27 at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center. When it was announced earlier this week, eligibility was limited to Native Americans and their non-Native family members and caregivers.

Eligible individuals must book an appointment by March 24. That can be done online at creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling the tribe’s vaccine information line at 918-758-3601.

"Join us during this vaccine event and get an approved COVID-19 vaccination to obtain a community immunity, help stop the pandemic and allow our communities to gather again in celebration," Indian Health Service Rear Adm. Travis Watts said in a news release.

The vaccination clinic is in partnership with IHS.

The Creek Nation reports it’s vaccinated nearly one-third of its estimated 65,000 citizens in Oklahoma.