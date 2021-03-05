"No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us" (Encore Presentation)

(Note: This interview first aired in September of 2020.) Our guest is Rachel Louise Snyder, an award-winning journalist and professor of creative writing and journalism at American University. She talks about her latest book, which is "No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us." As was noted of this widely-acclaimed study by The Washington Post: "Compulsively readable.... In a writing style that's as gripping as good fiction, as intimate as memoir, and deeply informed, [Snyder] takes us into the lives of the abused, the abusers, and the survivors.... The stories are devastating, but Snyder keeps us reading by pointing us toward possible solutions.... After a few chapters, I was telling a prosecutor friend that everyone in her office -- no, everyone in the state who deals with family violence -- had to read this book. Because it will save lives."