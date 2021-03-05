Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us" (Encore Presentation)

By 3 hours ago
  • Aired on Friday, March 5th.
    Aired on Friday, March 5th.

(Note: This interview first aired in September of 2020.) Our guest is Rachel Louise Snyder, an award-winning journalist and professor of creative writing and journalism at American University. She talks about her latest book, which is "No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us." As was noted of this widely-acclaimed study by The Washington Post: "Compulsively readable.... In a writing style that's as gripping as good fiction, as intimate as memoir, and deeply informed, [Snyder] takes us into the lives of the abused, the abusers, and the survivors.... The stories are devastating, but Snyder keeps us reading by pointing us toward possible solutions.... After a few chapters, I was telling a prosecutor friend that everyone in her office -- no, everyone in the state who deals with family violence -- had to read this book. Because it will save lives."

Tags: 
Domestic Violence
Family Life
Women's Health
Women's Issues
Women's and Gender Studies
Court
Crime and Criminology
Law Enforcement Issues
Marriage
Sexual Harassment
Sexual Assault
Sexual Abuse
Violence
Social Work
Social Justice
Police
Sociology
American Journalism
Journalism
DVIS (Tulsa organization)
Writers on Writing

Related Content

Campus Rape Reports Are Up, And Assaults Aren't The Only Reason

By Apr 30, 2014

The number of "forcible rapes" that get reported at four-year colleges increased 49 percent between 2008 and 2012. That's the finding of an analysis by NPR's Investigative Unit of data from the Department of Education.

That increase shows that sexual assault is a persistent and ugly problem on college campuses. But there's also a way to look at the rise in reports and see something positive: It means more students are willing to come forward and report this underreported crime.

'No Visible Bruises' Upends Stereotypes Of Abuse, Sheds Light On Domestic Violence

By May 7, 2019

Many women have a hard time admitting — even to themselves — that they're being abused by their husband or partner. Suzanne Dubus' first husband hit her, but still, she didn't initially identify herself as a victim of abuse.

"I attributed it to alcohol," Dubus says. "I knew that his father abused his mother. And I thought, 'Well, this is just poor learning, and I can help him with this.' "

A Tulsa Effort to Curb Domestic Violence

By Jan 7, 2015
TCC

First the stats in 2014:

  • 20 women were killed in Tulsa.
  • 12 deaths were attributed to domestic violence.
  • Over 22,000 domestic violence calls were placed to Tulsa's dispatch center last year.
  • 14% of the victims at Tulsa's Family Safe Center are males.

In this report, we take a look at the local problem and learn what is being done to address the issue.

ACLU Seeks Re-Examination of Oklahoma Domestic Violence Case

By Jun 15, 2017
ACLU-Oklahoma

 

The American Civil Liberties Union says it will ask an Oklahoma court to review the case of a woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to report that her boyfriend was abusing her children.

Brady Henderson, the legal director for the ACLU's state chapter, said Wednesday that the group plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of 33-year-old Tondalao Hall, who says her boyfriend was also abusing her.

She was sentenced to prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children.

Advancements in Addressing Domestic Violence --- and a New Facility, in Downtown Tulsa, for Doing So

By Oct 10, 2013

On this edition of our show, we welcome Casey Gwinn, who served as the elected City Attorney of San Diego, California, from 1996 to 2004, and who is now the President of the National Family Justice Center Alliance. (He was once named by The American Lawyer magazine as one of the top 45 public lawyers in the U.S. --- and you can view his full bio here.) Mr. Gwinn was in Tulsa yesterday, Wednesday the 9th, to participate in the dedication of --- and the "home warming" party for --- Tulsa's new Family Safety Center.

#TheEmptyChair Amplifies Conversation About Sexual Assault

By Jul 30, 2015

The cover story of this week's New York magazine is getting a lot of attention.

It features 35 women seated in chairs and one empty chair. The women are all dressed in black, looking straight ahead with both hands resting on their knees. It is a stark image, and all the more compelling because each of them is openly and by name accusing Bill Cosby of horrendous acts. Some say they were drugged and raped; others recount stories of narrowly escaping sexual assault.