Oklahoma Attorney General Wants Court Order Blocking School Mask Requirements

By 26 minutes ago

Attorney General John O'Connor
Credit Hall-Estill

The Oklahoma Attorney General said Thursday his office will move as quickly as it can to block public school mask requirements that are in violation of a state law enacted this year.

Attorney General John O’Connor said legal action could come as soon as next week.

"I think we'll probably have to ask for injunctive relief early in the lawsuit so that the schools have guidance. My basic position is that we can trust the parents. Somehow, we've sort of abandoned the notion that the parents are in the best position to protect their kids," O'Connor said.

Senate Bill 658 banned public schools from requiring masks unless the governor has declared an emergency. The Oklahoma State Medical Association has sued Gov. Kevin Stitt, seeking to have that law overturned.

It’s not clear which districts could be affected by action by the attorney general's office, but Stitt and O’Connor have publicly criticized Hulbert Public Schools. Their board voted last week to require all adults and students wear masks, with exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

O’Connor said he’s not trying to attack local officials by seeking an injunction against mask requirements he believes defy state law.

"These are good people, the leadership in the schools. They have to decide what they think is best, and then we decide what — I decide that the law is a certain way and we enforce it. We're not demonizing the school leadership. We're all trying to protect the kids," O'Connor said.

Public health experts and school officials are concerned about bringing mostly unvaccinated students into classrooms. Several districts have already announced COVID cases and exposures.

Tags: 
COVID-19
John O'Connor
Governor Stitt
oklahoma schools

Related Content

COVID Cases For Kids Are Rising While Other Age Groups Have Peaked

By Elizabeth Caldwell 3 hours ago

All age groups except children have hit at least a temporary peak in COVID infections in Oklahoma according to a health information sharing network in the state.  

 

Dr. David Kendrick is CEO of MyHealth Access Network and the chair of Medical Informatics at University of Oklahoma. He said according to MyHealth that gathers data in real-time and looks at an estimated two-thirds of COVID tests statewide, most age groups peaked around Aug. 16 except children aged 5 to 17. 

 

TPS Superintendent: Still No Mask Requirement, But District 'Strengthening' 'Mask Expectation'

By 8 hours ago
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist announced in a letter to district families on Thursday that in response to a troublingly high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community, school officials are pursuing "a temporary strengthening of the mask expectation we have in place throughout our district."

Oklahoma City 8th-Grader Dead From COVID-19: Officials

By 12 hours ago
Google Maps Street View

An Oklahoma City Public Schools middle school student has died of COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

"OKCPS is saddened to learn of the passing of Clarence Johnson, III, who was enrolled to begin 8th grade at Mary Golda Ross Middle School after attending Roosevelt Middle School last year," the district said in a statement. "Crisis counseling is available to students and staff. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time."