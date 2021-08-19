"Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump"

Tensions can run high around family weddings, but an Oregon man took his resentment to new heights when he made two phone calls to airports falsely claiming his father and brother were terrorists, according to his own admission in a plea deal.

Sonny Donnie Smith's calls resulted in the temporary detainment and questioning of his father and brother and a missed flight. The reason? Smith was told he was not welcome at the family wedding the Smiths were traveling to, according to the plea agreement filed on Thursday.