On this edition of ST, we are discussing the history of the War on Terror -- i.e., the open-ended, multi-directional conflict that the U.S. government enacted some twenty years ago, in the immediate wake of 9/11 -- as well as how this war has moved both American politics and American society in increasingly authoritarian (and even racist) directions. Our guest is Spencer Ackerman, a national-security correspondent who's written for The New Republic, WIRED, The Guardian, and The Daily Beast. His new book is "Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump." As noted of this work by Library Journal (in a starred review): "Ackerman delivers a tour-de-force about the transformation of the United States in the two decades since the September 11 attacks, [a book] that thoroughly and comprehensively examines how the post-9/11 security state has engulfed society.... An essential work that encapsulates the trajectory of American politics in the first two decades of the 21st century, and the lasting impact on everyday life."