State Medical Association To Ask Court For Injunction To Stop Medicaid Managed Care Contracts

  • Oklahoma State Medical Association

The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it plans to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court for an injunction that would prevent the state from proceeding with contracts to oversee managed care of Oklahoma's expanded Medicaid program.

“While we certainly have strong feelings about outsourcing the state Medicaid program to for-profit companies, this is about process,” said Pete Aran, M.D., chair of the OSMA board of directors, in a release. “The fact remains that Oklahoma’s legislature has not passed the appropriate legislation or funding to move managed care forward. We believe it is premature to move ahead with these contracts until the legislative process is completed.”

“As a rural physician, I find this especially concerning as it will affect rural patients disproportionally,” said Woody Jenkins, M.D., co-chair of the OSMA Rural Section, in the same news release. “We all want state agencies to run more efficiently, but to date, we’ve yet to hear a good explanation removing billions of dollars from the Health Care Authority and sending it to largely out-of-state private companies can achieve this goal. Additionally, while the OHCA runs at less than 5 percent administrative overhead, managed care companies in other states demand 15 percent or more administrative costs. We just want a chance to have this discussion with our state legislators before committing to this risky scheme.”

Reached by phone, OSMA President George Monks described the process as "rushed."

"The people of Oklahoma should be heard on the issue before we spend billions of dollars that would go to out-of-state, for-profit companies and would put Oklahoma taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars," Monks said.

"So far, we have one elected official from the executive branch and a handful of unelected bureaucrats who are making these decisions," Monks said. "We just don't think that's right."

The governor's office and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority did not return requests for comment over the weekend. Monks said OSMA plans to file their motion in the first half of this week.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Medicaid Expansion
SoonerCare
SoonerCare 2.0
Oklahoma Health Care Authority
oklahoma state medical association
George Monks

Integris Executive Who Saw Iowa Medicaid Privatization Tells Lawmakers It's 'Difficult' Change

By 3 hours ago
KWGS News file photo

An executive at Oklahoma’s largest health care system told Oklahoma lawmakers he’s wary of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s current plan to privatize the state’s Medicaid program.

Oklahoma Chooses Vendors For $2B Partial Privatization Of Medicaid

By Catherine Sweeney & Kassie McClung | The Frontier Jan 29, 2021

State officials announced the winners of up to $2.1 billion in health care contracts on Friday, a major milestone in implementing Oklahoma’s hotly debated privatized Medicaid program.

Four private health insurance companies will handle much of Oklahoma’s Medicaid program starting in October: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Humana Healthy Horizons; Oklahoma Complete Health, which is a subsidiary of managed care giant Centene; and United Healthcare.

State Chooses For-Profit Companies To Manage Expanded Medicaid Program

By & Jan 29, 2021

The state of Oklahoma has chosen the companies that will manage the state's expanded Medicaid program.

"The Secretary of Health and Mental Health and Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO, Kevin Corbett, will announce the selected managed care organizations who will assist OHCA in implementing a comprehensive managed care delivery system for certain SoonerCare members," the state said in a Thursday press release. "The managed care program will be known as SoonerSelect."