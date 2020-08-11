Tulsa State Fair Canceled Aside from Junior Livestock Show, Some Vendors

By 26 minutes ago

Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

The 2020 Tulsa State Fair has been canceled.

The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority pulled the plug Tuesday afternoon on midway rides and attractions, concerts, the rodeo, and Disney On Ice.

"I just can’t imagine that we can get people together on that midway and do it safely. I mean, you could see from other fairs, like the Springfield fair, nobody’s wearing their masks and they’re clustered together, because we’re social beings and it’s just a fun thing to do," said County Commissioner Karen Keith, who chairs the facilities authority.

The decision came about six weeks after Oklahoma City officials canceled the Oklahoma State Fair. The Tulsa State Fair was to be held Oct. 1–11. A junior livestock show scheduled for the same time as the fair will still go on, however, with Expo Square Agribusiness Manager Brandi Herndon saying they can space out participants — maybe even more than usual without the fair.

"We’re able to use more facilities on grounds because with the cancellation of Disney and the rodeo, et cetera, it allows us more space," Herndon said.

An "appropriate level of vendors" will also be allowed to set up booths inside.

The fair has consistently drawn more than 1 million people a year as of late, and it accounts for about 40% of the fairgrounds’ $25 million in annual revenue.

The fair started as the Tulsa County Free Fair in 1903, moving to the fairgrounds in 1926 and being deemed a state fair in 1935. Organizers do not believe it has been canceled in that time.

Tags: 
Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa County
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
karen keith

Related Content

13 More Oklahomans Reported Dead from COVID-19 as State Confirms 765 More Cases

By 7 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The illness caused by the novel coronavirus has now officially killed 618 Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 13 new deaths from COVID-19. Three deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

Adults age 65 or older accounted for 12 of the deaths. The other was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

One death was in Tulsa County, which has now seen 108 residents die from COVID-19. Three deaths were in Oklahoma County, which leads the state with 115.

Oklahoma Blood Institute Looking for Convalescent Plasma Donors amid High Hospital Demand

By Aug 10, 2020

Hospital demand for convalescent plasma to help people battling COVID-19 is up 700% in recent weeks, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

OBI Executive Director Jan Laub said that’s in addition to their normal demand for blood products, all of which are coming up a bit short.

"We need 1,200 donations a day just on blood supply, and think about all the people in our hospital with COVID-related illness that we could, you know, if we had the CCP donors in here, we could be helping. So, it’s at a critical level," Laub said.

Tulsa County Sheriff Gets Rapid COVID Testing System for Jail

By Aug 7, 2020
Becton Dickinson

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office now has a rapid COVID testing system for use at the jail.

The jail's medical provider, Turn Key Health, helped acquire the system, which runs antigen tests with results in 15 minutes.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said it will not be used in all cases when an inmate or jail employee needs a COVID test.