Our guest is Colin Dickey, a writer perhaps best known for his popular nonfiction book from a years ago, "Ghostland." Dickey is a regular contributor to The LA Review of Books and Lapham's Quarterly; he also co-edited The Morbid Anatomy Anthology. An active cultural historian and associate professor of creative writing at National University, he joins us to discuss his interesting and well-researched new book, which is, as was noted by Buzzfeed, "absolutely perfect for the current moment." That is book is "The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained." And further, from The New Republic: "Dickey's new book about the rise of conspiracy theories and paranoid thought in American culture could not come at a better time.... Brilliant."