Museum Confidential

Barbara Kruger: It's Not a Retrospective

Published December 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST
Art work by Barbara Kruger
Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 7

Barbara Kruger's widely-recognized, headline-driven images and texts have been a consistent source of cultural commentary for decades. (It's not surprising to learn that, early in her career, she worked on various magazine layouts for Conde Nast.) Kruger's new exhibition, "THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU," dominates several spaces within the Art Institute of Chicago. On this episode of MC, we chat with the exhibition's co-curator, Robyn Farrell, about the artist, the show, and why it is definitely NOT a retrospective.

Tags

Museum ConfidentialAmerican ArtArtArt CriticismGraphic DesignMedia StudiesMuseumsPodcastsPodcastMuseum ConfidentialAmerican CulturePopular CulturePop ArtCreativity
