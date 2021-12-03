Barbara Kruger: It's Not a Retrospective

Barbara Kruger's widely-recognized, headline-driven images and texts have been a consistent source of cultural commentary for decades. (It's not surprising to learn that, early in her career, she worked on various magazine layouts for Conde Nast.) Kruger's new exhibition, "THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU," dominates several spaces within the Art Institute of Chicago. On this episode of MC, we chat with the exhibition's co-curator, Robyn Farrell, about the artist, the show, and why it is definitely NOT a retrospective.