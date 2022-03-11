© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Zoot Suits, Borer Towns, and Collage Works: A Conversation with Troy Montes-Michie

Published March 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST
troy-piece.jpg
Troy Montes-Michie, "Shadow and Act," 2021. Cut paper, photographs, ink, graphite, grease pencil, acrylics, and polyester thread on canvas. Courtesy of the artist and Company Gallery, New York.

Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 13.

Artist Troy Montes-Michie was born in El Paso. Border towns are a natural mash-up of cultures, languages, food, fashion, and nearly everything else. No surprise, then, that Montes-Michie turned his focus to collage, creating instantly recognizable works that employ magazine clippings, vintage pornography, images of the Black male body, and plenty of zoot suits. In "Rock of Eye" -- the artist's first solo museum exhibition, now on view (through September 4th) at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles -- his striking collages can be seen alongside drawings, sculptures, and installations.

Museum Confidential ArtAmerican ArtRace and MediaMexican CultureTexasCreativityAmerican CulturePopular CultureArt HistoryArt CriticismPodcastsPodcastJeff MartinScott GregoryPhilbrook Museum of ArtContemporary artJazz MusicFashionPop Art
