Zoot Suits, Borer Towns, and Collage Works: A Conversation with Troy Montes-Michie

Artist Troy Montes-Michie was born in El Paso. Border towns are a natural mash-up of cultures, languages, food, fashion, and nearly everything else. No surprise, then, that Montes-Michie turned his focus to collage, creating instantly recognizable works that employ magazine clippings, vintage pornography, images of the Black male body, and plenty of zoot suits. In "Rock of Eye" -- the artist's first solo museum exhibition, now on view (through September 4th) at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles -- his striking collages can be seen alongside drawings, sculptures, and installations.