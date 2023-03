Museums rarely allow their most beloved works to travel. But Omaha's Joslyn Art Museum is currently under renovation -- so an opportunity arose. Now through May 28th, Philbrook presents 500 years of European treasures from the acclaimed Joslyn collection. Featuring paintings by the likes of Rembrandt, Monet, El Greco, Titian, and Renoir, there's no shortage of star power. Philbrook Curator Susan Green tells us all about it.