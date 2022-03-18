At the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations, with the eyes of the world now on Ukraine: "Democratic Solidarity amid Transnational Challenges: Can the U.S. Lead?"

On this edition of ST, we speak with Thomas E. Garrett, who's worked in the overlapping fields of politics and democracy-advocacy for decades. Originally from Oklahoma, Garrett was appointed in 2017 as Secretary General of the Community of Democracies, or CoD, which is an inter-governmental coalition of states established in 2000 (as part of the Warsaw Declaration) with the aim of helping governments, civil societies, and the private sector to support democratic rules, expand political participation, protect freedoms, and strengthen democratic norms. Before joining the CoD, Garrett worked at the International Republican Institute (or IRI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for democracy, civil society, women, and youth political empowerment in 80+ countries. He joined IRI in November 1994, initially serving as resident program director in Ukraine. Garrett spoke last night at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations on the topic of "Democratic Solidarity amid Transnational Challenges: Can the U.S. Lead?" He stopped by our studios while he was in town.

