StudioTulsa

"Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren't Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them"

Published March 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, March 31st.

"Well-researched, skillfully written, and deeply helpful. [The authors] are cultural therapists who teach us how to help teens with the most urgent and important of lessons -- how to sleep well." -- Mary Pipher, author of "Reviving Ophelia"

Our guest is Heather Turgeon, a psychotherapist and sleep specialist who's also the co-author of a new book called "Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren't Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them." A book that clearly explains, engagingly discusses, and scientifically documents a problem in American society that's becoming increasingly worse -- and increasingly more serious -- "Generation Sleepless" also offers lots of useful tips on how parents can help their tweens and teens develop a lasting self-motivation for sleeping well. The book moreover serves as an eye-opening call to action for teachers, principals, colleges, coaches, and policy-makers.

Tags

StudioTulsa ParentingSleepSleep StudiesChildren and BehaviorLearningPersonal Health and Well-BeingTeens and AdolescentsElementary SchoolHigh SchoolMiddle SchoolChild PsychologyPsychologyTherapy (in Groups or Individually)Fitness and ExerciseNonfiction
