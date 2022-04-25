© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise"

Published April 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
parent-nation-book.jpg
Aired on Monday, April 25th.

"A manifesto, and a handbook, for what we as individuals and as a society are morally called to do for all kids to thrive. Required reading for anyone who has ever loved a child." -- Angela Duckworth, author of "Grit"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Dana Suskind, founder and co-director of the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health at the University of Chicago, where she also directs the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program and is a professor of surgery and pediatrics. She joins us to talk about her new book, "Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise." This important volume, praised as "an incisive and persuasive call to action" by Publishers Weekly, is built upon -- and is effectively an extension of -- Dr. Suskind's bestselling earlier book, "Thirty Million Words: Building a Child's Brain." You can learn more about Dr. Suskind and her endeavors here, and you can also find her on Twitter [@DrDanaSuskind].

Tags

StudioTulsa ParentingBrainBrain researchMedical ResearchDeaf Culture and the Hearing ImpairedChild PsychologyChildren and BehaviorEarly Childhood EducationLanguageLiteracy and ReadingCommunicationFamily LifeEmotional HealthMental HealthSocial JusticechildrenJohn Henning Schumann
Related Content
Load More