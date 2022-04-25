Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Dana Suskind, founder and co-director of the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health at the University of Chicago, where she also directs the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program and is a professor of surgery and pediatrics. She joins us to talk about her new book, "Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise." This important volume, praised as "an incisive and persuasive call to action" by Publishers Weekly, is built upon -- and is effectively an extension of -- Dr. Suskind's bestselling earlier book, "Thirty Million Words: Building a Child's Brain." You can learn more about Dr. Suskind and her endeavors here, and you can also find her on Twitter [@DrDanaSuskind].