Getting the latest from Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa

Published August 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, August 30th.

The senior population is the fastest-growing demographic in Oklahoma; locally, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has been assisting them for 50+ years.

On this edition of ST, we catch up with a vital nonprofit here in our community that's been around for more than 50 years: Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa. With plans to open a new, greatly expanded headquarters-facility next month, this organization, per its website, "delivers the nutritious meals, wellness checks, and compassion that allow seniors to age with dignity and without the fear of hunger. For many seniors in the community, Meals on Wheels is the difference between remaining in their own homes and needing to relocate to a long-term care facility. The nutritious meals, caring contact, and wrap-around services [that Meals on Wheels staffers and volunteers provide] help them cope with three of the biggest threats of aging: hunger, isolation, and loss of independence." Our guests are Katie Oatsvall, the President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, and Jonathan Vanbeber, the organization's Director of Client Care; they both tell us about how Meals on Wheels doesn't just serve Greater Tulsa's seniors, and moreover, how it always aims to offer "more than just a meal." To learn more about this nonprofit, including how to become a volunteer, please go here.

