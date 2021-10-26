-
The owner of a Craig County long-term care facility was arrested and charged with 17 counts of exploitation, stemming from a state attorney general's…
-
Our guest is Eileen Bradshaw, the recently-named CEO of the vitally important Tulsa nonprofit known as LIFE Senior Services. She brings us up to date on…
-
As many of us return home for the holidays, we might see certain signs that our parents are not only aging but also, perhaps, are in declining health.…
-
Our guest is the journalist Katy Butler, whose articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Best American Science Writing, and The Best…
-
Our guest is the New Mexico-based writer, poet, and educator Lauren Camp, whose books include "One Hundred Hungers" (winner of the Dorset Prize and a…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, as we re-air a special program which was first presented back in August, our guest is Laura Kenny. She's…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Laura Kenny, the President and Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Senior Services. For 40+ years, this…
-
Our guest is Karen Dills, the executive director of RSVP of Tulsa. The acronym officially stands for "Retired Senior Volunteer Program" -- and as noted at…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we revisit an interview that first aired in April with Dr. Daniela Lamas, author of "You Can Stop Humming Now: A…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dr. Daniela Lamas, author of "You Can Stop Humming Now: A Doctor’s Stories of Life, Death, and In…