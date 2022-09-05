"The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired last summer.) Why do human beings sweat? And what other animals on this planet sweat, and why do THEY do it? Are there health benefits to sweating? Our guest is Sarah Everts, a science writer who's written for Scientific American, Smithsonian, New Scientist, and other publications, and who teaches journalism at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Her book, "The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration," has been praised by The New York Times as "an entertaining and illuminating guide to the necessity and virtues of perspiration."