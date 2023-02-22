"Hogue 125 Inspired: Oklahoma Landscapes" is a show marking both the influence and legacy of the noted American artist and longtime TU Art professor

The Art Department at the University of Tulsa continues its celebration of the 125th birthday of Alexandre Hogue, the acclaimed artist who died in 1994 at age 96. Hogue led the TU Art Department for many years, and the Alexandre Hogue Gallery (located on campus, in Phillips Hall) is named after him. Our guest on ST is Hogue's daughter, Olivia Hogue Mariño, a noted artist and educator in her own right. She joins us to discuss her father's lengthy career and lasting impact, and how this influence can be seen in "Hogue 125 Inspired: Oklahoma Landscapes," a student-curated show now on view in the Hogue Gallery. Please note that Olivia Hogue Mariño will appear here at TU today (the 22nd) during a free event celebrating Alexandre Hogue's 125th birthday; details for this event, which begins at 5pm, are posted here. Also on our program, commentator Mark Darrah is thinking of historian Angie Debo (1890-1988), whose books and scholarship on Oklahoma history — and on Native American history — can still show us the hidden realities and forgotten stories of our past.