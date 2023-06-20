Fighting food insecurity today -- across the US and across the State of Oklahoma

On this edition of ST, we're discussing efforts to fight food insecurity at both the nationwide and statewide levels. Our two guests are Stacy Dean, the Deputy Under Secretary for the USDA's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Department, where she works to advance President Biden's agenda for increasing nutrition assistance for struggling families and individuals, and Chris Bernard, the CEO and President of Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that works to find coherent solutions across our state for problems surrounding hunger. Please note that Dean will be here in Tulsa next week in order to visit with various local experts, civic leaders, and summer-meal-program staffers who are working to fight hunger in our community.