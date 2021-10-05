© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

StudioTulsa presents Museum Confidential: A chat with Cey Adams, the noted hip-hop graphic artist

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT
mc_podcast.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, October 5th.

On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This episode looks at the "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap," a new box set that includes 9 CDs as well as a hefty 300–page book with original design by Cey Adams. Adams is a well-known NYC graphic artist and the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings. He's long been at the epicenter of hip-hop culture.

Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
