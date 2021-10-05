StudioTulsa presents Museum Confidential: A chat with Cey Adams, the noted hip-hop graphic artist

On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This episode looks at the "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap," a new box set that includes 9 CDs as well as a hefty 300–page book with original design by Cey Adams. Adams is a well-known NYC graphic artist and the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings. He's long been at the epicenter of hip-hop culture.