© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa

A chat with Mark Wood, an electric violinist and former member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
wood-photo.jpg
Photo via WoodViolins.com
/
Aired on Wednesday, October 6th.

On this edition of ST, we meet the rock/classical/crossover electric violinist, Mark Wood, who will perform with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on Saturday the 9th, beginning at 7:30pm. (This show happens at the Bartlesville Community Center; for tickets or more information, please go here.) An original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Wood is also a Juilliard-trained violinist who's widely known for his music-education programs as well as his string-instrument-making company. He'll be joined onstage in Bartlesville by his wife, the vocalist Laura Kaye, for an evening of high-energy orchestral music by Vivaldi and Copland as well as original compositions and tunes by The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

Tags

StudioTulsaBartlesvilleClassical MusicAmerican MusicArts EducationRock MusicArts and CraftsWoodworkingCreativityPopular MusicMusiciansTulsa's Local Arts SceneViolin MusicBartlesville Symphony Orchestra
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
Related Content
Load More