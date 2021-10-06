A chat with Mark Wood, an electric violinist and former member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

On this edition of ST, we meet the rock/classical/crossover electric violinist, Mark Wood, who will perform with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on Saturday the 9th, beginning at 7:30pm. (This show happens at the Bartlesville Community Center; for tickets or more information, please go here.) An original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Wood is also a Juilliard-trained violinist who's widely known for his music-education programs as well as his string-instrument-making company. He'll be joined onstage in Bartlesville by his wife, the vocalist Laura Kaye, for an evening of high-energy orchestral music by Vivaldi and Copland as well as original compositions and tunes by The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.