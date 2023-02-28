LIFE Senior Services breaks ground on its recently announced Roma Berry Center for Seniors

We're pleased to welcome back to our program Eileen Ryan Bradshaw, President and CEO of LIFE Senior Services, which is a nonprofit here in Tulsa offering both home- and community-based services in order to promote healthy aging for seniors while also supporting/assisting their family caregivers. LIFE has recently announced a new, all-services-under-one-roof facility, which Bradshaw tells us about -- and which has been thus described at the LIFE website: "The Roma Berry Center will anchor three of LIFE's signature programs that help seniors stay active and independent as long as possible. The 39,000-square-foot building...will be home to an Active Senior Center, Adult Day Health, and the LIFE PACE program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly." Also on ST today, our commentator Mark Darrah -- a writer and longtime lawyer here in our community -- has some cautionary words for those who might be thinking of going to law school.