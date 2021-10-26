-
A local nonprofit is reminding Tulsa County residents without air conditioning that they may be eligibile to receive a free window unit to help cool their…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A record temperature has been set again in Oklahoma.According to the National Weather Service, the temperature peaked at 112 degrees…
-
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — Officials had to close part of a bridge in Guthrie after it buckled because of the extreme heat.Department of Transportation…
-
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the coverage area of the Excessive Heat Warning. The warning now includes all of the Tulsa Metro and…
-
Members of Tulsa’s Heat Coalition urge caution in this heat wave. They also have a reminder about water usage. It’s way up for this time of year. More…